Saied's accusations of opposition cutting off medicine and fuel ignite controversy in Tunisia

Tunisian President, Kais Saied, sparked widespread controversy following his accusation of the opposition of cutting off medicine and fuel, besides trying to "haze" Tunisians, which was considered by observers as an "unsuccessful" attempt to evade responsibility for the deteriorating economic and social situation in the country.

During his meeting, on Tuesday, with the Ministers of Finance and Trade, President Saied called for the payment of salaries at the time due, and issuing of a new legal text related to the mechanisms of foodstuffs distribution to prevent monopoly and speculation.

He also took advantage of the occasion to attack the opposition, where he considered that "the opponents of the Tunisian people intend on hazing the people in all aspects of life. Sometimes, it is about life medicine; or it is about gasoline and waste. Nowadays, it is about basic materials such as wheat and subsidised oil, indicating that "what is happening in the country" is not a coincidence, but it is through a pre-meditated arrangement by those who are driven by nostalgia before 25 July 2021."

Saied's statements came after news that the government had used a loan it obtained from Algeria, in addition to borrowing from the Tunisian Post institution, to pay employees' salaries.

Former Minister, Khaled Chouket, commented on Saied's statement by saying: "According to what I understood from the statements of the beloved Mr. President, the delay in the disbursement of salaries, the "ignition" of prices, the lack of basic materials in the markets, perhaps the high fuel prices, Tunisia's international isolation and its transformation into an oppressed State that no one lends it or remembers good, is due to the opposition that longs for the period before 25 July. All powers, authorities, orders, decrees and extraordinary meetings of the Council of Ministers, senior governors and advisors, primarily Ibadi, Lenin and Stalin did not benefit, and did not help in finding appropriate solutions for the people of the Commander of the Faithful."

"For the first time in the entire world I see an opposition that is excluded from all the institutions of power, which the authority rules and controls, and that a ruler has gathered in his hands all the powers (divine)as no ruler before him has done throughout 3000 years of a believing and pagan civilisation, but he does not rule!", he posted on his Facebook page.

Political analyst, Abdel Latif Derbala, wrote: "The President of the Republic is in complete denial of reality. He will not go far and will not achieve any good. He is marketing to delusion. He tries to deceive the common people, and will hold responsibility for his disappointment, inability, the reasons of his failure on others, conspirators, prejudiced persons, opponents and evildoers. However, the majority of people will end up knowing who is responsible for the deterioration of their situation and the hardship of their living conditions. The claims of a "brother in chief" will not work, nor will they protect him from the people's disdain at the end. Just like they did with those before him".

But the matter will end up with the majority of the people knowing who is responsible for the deterioration of their conditions and the dire situation and living conditions of the people. The claims of the "Brother Leader" will not work, nor will they avoid the people's contempt for him in the end. Just as they did with those before him."

