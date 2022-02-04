Gulf leaders attend opening of Winter Olympics in China

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Bin Zayed, attended the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, being held in the Chinese capital, Beijing, until 20 February.

The Qatari Amiri Diwan stated that the opening ceremony of the 24th Winter Olympics was held under the slogan "Together for a Common Future", at the Bird's Nest Stadium.

Numerous countries and organisations have called for a boycott of the Winter Olympics as a result of China's continued human rights abuses of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province.

On 6 December, Washington declared that it would not send any diplomatic representation to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. In subsequent days, the UK, Canada and Australia followed suit.

