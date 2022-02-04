Kuwait releases 3 people accused of supporting Hezbollah on bail

Kuwait's public prosecutor has released three defendants on a bail of 5,000 dinars ($16,538) each in a case related to financing Lebanon's Hezbollah group, Kuwaiti Al-Qabas newspaper reported last week.

The paper cited an informed source as saying that the bail for each person was paid, but these individuals are prohibited from leaving Kuwait.

According to the source, eight other people; including Kuwaiti citizens and foreigners, are still detained in connection with the case.

The case dates back to November, when the public prosecutor's office announced the dismantling of a cell suspected of having links with Hezbollah.

The arrests were made after authorities received a security report from an unspecified "sisterly" country, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Seyassah said at the time.

In the summer of 2017, Kuwait submitted an official protest note to the Lebanese government regarding Hezbollah cells in Kuwait, and demanded that Beirut take responsibility for what it described at the time as the "irresponsible practises" by the party.

In May 2018, Kuwait included four entities and ten individuals from Hezbollah to its terrorist list, including the party's military wing.

