Sheikh Raed Salah tries to end conflict between Palestinian families

The head of the Islamic Movement in Israel visited the occupied West Bank city of Hebron on Wednesday in a bid to end a conflict between two Palestinian families, the Palestine Information Centre has reported.

Sheikh Raed Salah toured Hebron and met with family heads. Footage of his visit went viral on social media.

A close aide of Sheikh Salah, Tawfiq Mohammad, said that his visit to Hebron was intended to send a message of tolerance and peace to the Palestinians. The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, praised the visit and thanked the sheikh for making such an effort to end the family conflict in the occupied city.

Hamas called for the Palestinian families involved in the conflict to end their hostility and unite for the same of peace and security, as well as for the sake of being able to challenge the Israeli occupation.

In December, Sheikh Salah was released by the occupation authorities after spending 28 months in prison and under house arrest over claims that he had incited Palestinians to violence. The veteran campaigner is widely respected among the Palestinians and across the Muslim world for his defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque. It is this activism which makes him a target of the apartheid state.

READ: Raed Salah enters Al-Aqsa for first time in 15 years