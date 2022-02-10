Sudan: UN calls for release of former minister

The UN called on Wednesday for the release of former Sudanese Minister of Cabinet Affairs Khaled Omar Yousef, Anadolu has reported. Earlier in the day, the Sudanese Congress Party had announced the detention of the minister after a raid at its head office in Khartoum.

"Mr Khaled Omar Yousef is like the other NGOs' workers who are still in detention," said Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General. "All of them should be released."

Yousef was among the officials and ministers detained by General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, who carried out a coup on 25 October 2021. He was released a month later.

Sudan has been suffering from chaos and instability since the military coup carried out against former President Omar Al-Bashir in 2019.

