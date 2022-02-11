Al-Aqsa Brigades mobilises after Israel assassinates 3 Palestinians in Nablus

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced that it is mobilising its fighters in response to the assassination of three of its members in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

"The guns of glory will be pointed towards the usurping occupation and its collaborators," Al-Aqsa Martyrs said in a press conference, calling on the Palestinian Authority to cancel the Oslo Accords, as it's "the reason for what is happening" and it dragged Palestinians into this situation.

"How does the [Israeli] occupation enter the city of Jabal Al-Nar (Nablus) in broad daylight and assassinate our leaders?" the statement said.

Following the press conference, Israeli media outlets reported that a Palestinian gunman fired several shots from a car near the village of Al-Yamoun, near Jenin, towards a nearby settlement, and while there were no casualties, the Israeli Special Forces have combed the area in search of who was responsible.

