Morocco in talks with Ukraine to buy mine-resistant military vehicles

Morocco is in talks with Ukraine on the procurement of a squadron of mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) Varta vehicles from Ukrainian Armor, Tactical Report has said.

Another website which focuses on the defence industries, Army Recognition, reported that a Moroccan army delegation visited Ukrainian Armor, a manufacturer of personal protection equipment, in December 2020.

"During this visit, the Ukrainian company has conducted live demonstration to demonstrate combat capabilities of MRAP Varta and SAV Novator armoured vehicles, 60 mm, 82 mm, and 12 mm mortar and ammunition," the website added.

Ukrainian Amor said MRAP Varta vehicles are fully equipped vehicles that transport soldiers in combat situations and can additionally be "equipped as a Command-Post Vehicle or evacuation of troops."

According to the company, the vehicle's compartments are made from "specialised 560 steel grade which protects the crew from armoured piercing incendiary ammo [ammunition]."

Reports about the potential new deal between Morocco and Ukraine come as part of Rabat's vision to modernise its military equipment and personnel.

In the 2022 budget, the Moroccan government allocated about $12.8 billion to "purchase and repair equipment of the Royal Armed Forces" including deals to purchase new equipment and weapons.

