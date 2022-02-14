91% of victims of cybercrimes in Israel do not tell police, report says 

Some 91 per cent of Israelis who have been the victim of cybercrimes have not reported the matter to the police, in what the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said indicates the level of mistrust between people and the police.

A new study by CBS released yesterday said that about 211,000 people over the age of 20 had been subjected to cybercrimes in 2020, yet 91.3 per cent of them have never reported it to the police.

According to the report, the most common form of cyberbullying were computer viruses, theft or impersonation, sexual harassment and blackmail.

The report noted that children in 24,100 families were subjected to electronic bullying in 2020.

Of those affected, 24.8 per cent said they did not report the matter to the police due to the police's inability to deal with such violations. Some 68.1 per cent said they had sought assistance from other parties including credit card companies or the bank, relatives and friends or professionals.

Last week, a report published by the Israeli State Comptroller entitled "Protection of Children on the Net", revealed many defects in protecting children and minors from cybercrimes, including the lack of a government policy to protect children and youth on the web, lack of data on the extent of cyberbullying, a defect in the operation of the hotline setup to receive complaints and reports from the public about targeting children on the Internet, and the failure of police stations to deal with these violations.

