Detained Sudan politicians start hunger strike

More than 100 Sudanese detainees, including senior politicians, started a hunger strike yesterday in protest of the detention conditions they are being held under, news agencies reported.

In a statement, the Defence Committee for the Unlawfully Detained and Martyrs of Arbitrary Killings said: "More than 100 detainees held unlawfully in Soba prison entered today in an open hunger strike due to their unjustified and illegal detention."

Civilian politicians Khalid Omer Yousif and Wagdi Salih are taking part in the hunger strike, Abdelqayom Awad, a member of Yousif's Sudanese Congress Party, said.

The politicians face corruption charges apparently stemming from their work on a taskforce dismantling the network of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir, Reuters reported.

It also said that Sovereign Council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman, who was arrested on Sunday, is facing the same charges.

READ: Ex-Sudanese FM goes on hunger strike in prison