Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel army breaks up peaceful sit-in in Sheikh Jarrah

February 18, 2022 at 10:21 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces are seen as Palestinians gather in front of homes threatened by Israeli seizure as Israeli right-wing Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir and Israeli settlers continue to stage a demonstration in front of the Palestinian residents Salim family's house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem on 16 February 2022. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces are seen as Palestinians gather in front of homes threatened by Israeli seizure as Israeli right-wing Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir and Israeli settlers continue to stage a demonstration in front of the Palestinian residents Salim family's house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem on 16 February 2022. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
 February 18, 2022 at 10:21 am

Israeli occupation forces yesterday dispersed dozens of Palestinians and solidarity activists taking part in a peaceful sit-in in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, east of occupied Jerusalem.

The sit-in was organised following calls by extremist settlers to storm the neighbourhood at seven o'clock in the evening.

Occupation forces assaulted activists as they were performing the Maghrib prayer and expelled journalists and others from the area before shutting the neighbourhood's entrances.

Violent confrontations erupted this week in the neighbourhood after right-wing Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir set up a make-shift office on private Palestinian land in Sheikh Jarrah.

Ben-Gvir was accompanied by dozens of Israeli settlers who hurled stones at Palestinian homes in the neighbourhood sparking confrontations.

Occupation forces confiscated the "symbolic office" of Palestinian activist Muhammad Abu Al-Hummus which he had set up opposite the office of Ben-Gvir.

READ: UN asked to protect Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah from expulsion

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments