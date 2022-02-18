Israel army breaks up peaceful sit-in in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli occupation forces yesterday dispersed dozens of Palestinians and solidarity activists taking part in a peaceful sit-in in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, east of occupied Jerusalem.

The sit-in was organised following calls by extremist settlers to storm the neighbourhood at seven o'clock in the evening.

Occupation forces assaulted activists as they were performing the Maghrib prayer and expelled journalists and others from the area before shutting the neighbourhood's entrances.

Violent confrontations erupted this week in the neighbourhood after right-wing Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir set up a make-shift office on private Palestinian land in Sheikh Jarrah.

Ben-Gvir was accompanied by dozens of Israeli settlers who hurled stones at Palestinian homes in the neighbourhood sparking confrontations.

Occupation forces confiscated the "symbolic office" of Palestinian activist Muhammad Abu Al-Hummus which he had set up opposite the office of Ben-Gvir.

