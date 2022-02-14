Israel occupation forces attack Sheikh Jarrah residents

Israel's occupation forces and Jewish settlers, including extremist parliamentarian Itamar Ben-Gvir, have renewed their attacks on the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied Jerusalem. According to Wafa news agency, the Israelis have blocked the western entrance of the neighbourhood and assaulted local residents and solidarity activists with rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas and sound bombs. Dozens have been injured, and seven have been arrested.

The occupation forces also moved the activists standing near the home of the Salem family, who are threatened with imminent expulsion to make way for the far-right settlers. Ben-Gvir has even opened an office in Sheikh Jarrah as Jewish settler attacks on Palestinians and their properties continue.

Israeli police attempted to get Ben-Gvir out of the area in order to reduce tension, reported the Times of Israel. An unnamed police official told Channel 12 that the Knesset Member had made a "substantial contribution" to the escalating violence.

"The police have crossed every possible line tonight," tweeted Ben Gvir before he lost consciousness when the police tried to remove him from Sheikh Jarrah. "While our representatives sat down with the district commander to bring about permanent police security, dozens of police officers come, use severe violence against right-wing activists and me, and try to destroy the parliamentary office."

READ: EU calls for settler violence, provocations in Sheikh Jarrah to cease