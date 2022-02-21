Bennett: Deal with Iran's will create 'more volatile Middle East'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett saidÂ yesterdayÂ thatÂ aÂ potential deal on Iran's nuclear programme would "likely create a more violent, more volatile Middle East,"Â the Times of IsraelÂ reported.

Bennett vowed that Israel "won't accept Iran as a nuclear threshold state," stressing that it is Israel and those in the Middle East who will bear the brunt of the consequences of the deal under discussion in Vienna.

"In two-and-a-half years, which is right around the corner," Bennett said, "Iran will be able to develop, install and operate advanced centrifuges."

Bennett lamented the fact that the deal would give Iran access to billions of dollars.

"Right now they are very weak," he said. "They are at their weakest spot in history," and yet, under the imminent deal, tens of billions of dollars will be poured "back into this apparatus of terror."

