Oman, France sign maritime security deal

February 21, 2022
Chief of Staff of the French Navy Amiral Pierre Vandier attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on November 11, 2021, as part of commemorations marking the 103rd anniversary of the November 11, 1918 Armistice, ending World War I (WWI). (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Chief of Staff of the French Navy Amiral Pierre Vandier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on November 11, 2021 [LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
Oman and France signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of maritime security yesterday.

The MoU was signed by Oman's Commander of the Royal Navy, Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al-Rahbi, and the Chief of Staff of the French Navy, Admiral Pierre Vandier, who was on a visit to the Sultanate.

The agreement was signed at the Maritime Security Centre (MSC), based at the Al-Murtafaa Garrison. According to the Times of Oman, Admiral Vandier was also given a tour of the centre's facilities and briefed on the tactical roles and tasks carried out by the centre, including its involvement in search and rescue missions and the safety of the maritime environment.

Earlier this month, Oman's Royal Navy participated in the International Maritime Exercise 2022 (IMX 22) which was conducted in the Strait of Hormuz, Sea of Oman and Arabian Sea. The drill also saw the participation of naval vessels belonging to the US, Britain, Pakistan and South Korea with air support from the Royal Air Force.

The signing of the MoU was followed today with the Minister of Health, Dr Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al-Saidi, receiving the French Ambassador, Veronique Aulagnon. "The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and explored ways to develop bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the health investment field and human resources development," said a statement by the Ministry of Health.

OPINION: Pragmatic Ibadi Islam at heart of Oman's neutrality between Axis of Resistance and Normalisation

