Report: Syria regime executed dozens of men in military prison

February 22, 2022 at 1:37 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
Syrian women stage a protest in demand of the release of detanees prisoned by Assad Regime in Idlib, Syria On 12 November 2021. [İzzettin Kasim - Anadolu Agency]
The Syrian regime has executed dozens of young men from Eastern Ghouta inside the Sednaya Military Prison, a local media group reported.

The Damascus and Rural Correspondents Network said the Syrian regime massacred dozens of young men who were arrested in 2018.

According to the network, the residents of the Deir Al-Asafir town in Damascus countryside received the death certificates of more than 46 young men who had recently been executed in Sednaya Prison, including nine detainees from the who belonged to the same family.

Though the names of the majority were provided, the list included five Palestinians whose names could not be obtained as well as ten other unverifiable names.

UNICEF: Minors remain in Syria prison attacked by Daesh

A few days ago, the Action Group for Palestinians of Syria confirmed the death of three Palestinian women in Sednaya Military Prison in the Damascus countryside.

It named the women as Alia Al-Safadi, Noor Hassan Sweid and Marah Al-Jishi.

A prisoner who had recently been released from the prison said the females had been subjected to daily torture by electric shock, rape, beatings, humiliation and solitary confinement.

She called on the international community and human rights organisations to intervene in order to release the detainees from the regime's prisons.

The names of those killed:

  1. Ahmad Khasawneh Abu Majed
  2. Abu Hisham Khasawneh
  3. Basil Khattab
  4. Abboud Khattab
  5. Tariq Khattab
  6. Iyad Khattab
  7. Adnan Ezz El Din
  8. Dirar Ezz El Din
  9. Daas Ezz El Din
  10. Amin Ezz El Din
  11. Abdel Hamid Ezz El Din
  12. Mahmoud Ezz El Din
  13. Mohamed Ezz El Din
  14. Ahmed Abdullah Ezz El Din
  15. Ibrahim Ezz El Din
  16. Mohamed Ghazeel Abu Diab
  17. Omar Ghuzayyel
  18. Ahmed Ghuzayyel
  19. Mohammed Al-Sheikh
  20. Omar Al-Buqai
  21. Bilal Al-Laz
  22. Jalal Al-Laz
  23. Riyad Al-Laz
  24. Haitham Khattab
  25. Haitham Khattab's brother
  26. Omar Khattab
  27. Ahmed Taha
  28. Abu Riyad Alwan
  29. Zuhair Alwan
  30. Khair Al-Din Al-Beqai
  31. Alaa Al-Beqai
