Lebanon: Israeli warplanes flew over Beirut Airport

Lebanese media, yesterday, said that Israeli fighters were flying low along the runways of the capital's Beirut Airport, a few days ago.

An official told Lebanon Debate that the move was posing a "threat to the Airport's air navigation," describing the act as a "blatant attack that explicitly targeted vital state centres."

The source predicted that the act to be in response to Hezbollah's recent announcement of flying a drone over Israel on a reconnaissance mission for 40 minutes.

This is not the first time for the Israeli Air Force to penetrate the Beirut Airport space, as they had previously crowded civilian planes within the Lebanese airspace.

READ: Lebanon's Hezbollah says it successfully flew drone over Israel