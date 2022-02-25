Gaza holds picture exhibit to mark Aqsa Week , on 24 February 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza holds picture exhibit to mark Aqsa Week , on 24 February 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza holds picture exhibit to mark Aqsa Week , on 24 February 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza holds picture exhibit to mark Aqsa Week , on 24 February 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza holds picture exhibit to mark Aqsa Week , on 24 February 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza holds picture exhibit to mark Aqsa Week , on 24 February 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza holds picture exhibit to mark Aqsa Week , on 24 February 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza holds picture exhibit to mark Aqsa Week , on 24 February 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza holds picture exhibit to mark Aqsa Week , on 24 February 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza holds picture exhibit to mark Aqsa Week , on 24 February 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza holds picture exhibit to mark Aqsa Week , on 24 February 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

A picture exhibit of Al-Aqsa Mosque was showcased in Al-Omari Mosque in Gaza to mark Aqsa Week.

Organised by the Jerusalem Department of the Palestinian Legislative Council, the exhibition provided clear pictures of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound through time and the Israeli occupation's attempts to Judaise it.

Aqsa Week is being marked from 24 February to 2 March this year and involves events around the world from Australia to the UK, South Africa to Turkey.

Organised by Friends of Al-Aqsa, it is hoped the activities will help increase people's understanding of the importance of Al-Aqsa and spread an appreciation of how sacred it is, and the heritage it holds into the hearts of people around the world.

It is also hoped that the situation of Palestinians living in Jerusalem will also come under the spotlight with many families facing imminent eviction to make way for illegal settlers.

READ: Aqsa Week and the Sufi connection to Al-Aqsa Sanctuary: Rabiah Al-Basri, Imam Ghazali and Baba Farid