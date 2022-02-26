Portuguese / Spanish / English

Corbyn calls for immediate unconditional recognition of Palestine

February 26, 2022 at 11:55 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UK
Jeremy Corbyn MP addresses supporters of Julian Assange protesting outside the Royal Courts of Justice on the second day of the hearing on the United States government's appeal to the District Court’s decision to block the extradition of Julian Assange in London, United Kingdom on October 28, 2021 [Wiktor Szymanowicz / Anadolu Agency]
 February 26, 2022 at 11:55 am

Former head of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has called for the immediate and unconditional recognition of the State of Palestine.

During a discussion in Parliament regarding the recognition of the State of Palestine on Thursday, Corbyn asserted: "We should support the immediate and unconditional recognition of the State of Palestine."

Corbyn also tweeted a video of his speech in Parliament in which he spoke about the abuses of the Israeli settlement policy.

He stated that the settlements built by the occupation have for years aimed to strip Palestinians of the homes in which they have lived for 70 or 80 years.

Corbyn noted that he has personally witnessed refugees suffering profoundly due to the Israeli policies displacing them from their homes.

He also talked about the occupation's attempts to evacuate the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, and other areas in occupied Jerusalem, whose residents fled to Jerusalem after the 1948 Nakba.

