Assad regime attacks school in Syria's Idlib, kills 2

The Assad regime attacked a kindergarten in Syria's north-western Idlib province, killing two civilians – one of whom was a school principal – in addition to wounding three teachers, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Assad regime forces and Iran-backed groups based in Saraqeb province, south-east of Idlib, attacked the school and killed 2 children.

Last month, two children also died overnight, including a seven-day-old baby, in tented displacement camps in Syria's Idlib province due to severe cold weather.

According to UNICEF, 450,209 people had been identified killed in the conflict in Syria between March 2011 and March 2021, including 36,727 women and 37,126 children.

READ: Kidnapped Syrian boy returned to his family