Yemen evacuates nationals from Ukraine amid Russian war

February 28, 2022 at 4:16 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Russia, Ukraine, Yemen
MANDOK, HUNGARY - FEBRUARY 28: People wait for Coronavirus and passport checks on a bus at a temporary shelter developed from the local school after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine on February 28, 2022 in Mandok, Hungary. Refugees from Ukraine have fled into neighboring countries such as Hungary, forming long queues at border crossings, after Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine earlier this week. (Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
People wait for Coronavirus and passport checks on a bus at a temporary shelter developed from the local school after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine on February 28, 2022 in Mandok, Hungary [Janos Kummer/Getty Images]
Yemen said, Monday, it had evacuated 22 nationals from Ukraine amid Russia's war on the Eastern European country, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry said 18 citizens left Ukraine through Poland, while four others were evacuated through Romania.

There are no official estimates of the number of Yemenis in Ukraine.

Last week, the Yemeni government said it has formed a crisis room to follow the conditions of Yemeni nationals in Ukraine.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, last Thursday, started the war in Ukraine, days after recognising two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

The war was met by an outcry from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of crippling economic sanctions against the Kremlin.

Russia has been further isolated as its airlines have been banned from travelling in European and Canadian airspaces, and a number of its banks have been kicked out of the SWIFT international banking system.

