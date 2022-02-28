Yemen evacuates nationals from Ukraine amid Russian war

Yemen said, Monday, it had evacuated 22 nationals from Ukraine amid Russia's war on the Eastern European country, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry said 18 citizens left Ukraine through Poland, while four others were evacuated through Romania.

There are no official estimates of the number of Yemenis in Ukraine.

Last week, the Yemeni government said it has formed a crisis room to follow the conditions of Yemeni nationals in Ukraine.

Expert: Israel exploiting war in Ukraine to encourage Jewish migration

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, last Thursday, started the war in Ukraine, days after recognising two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

The war was met by an outcry from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of crippling economic sanctions against the Kremlin.

Russia has been further isolated as its airlines have been banned from travelling in European and Canadian airspaces, and a number of its banks have been kicked out of the SWIFT international banking system.