Egypt jails doctor and mother who circumcised her daughter

March 1, 2022 at 3:34 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
A badge reads "The power of labor aginst FGM" is seen on a volunteer during a conference on International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Cairo, Egypt on 6 February 2018. [REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh]
Egypt sentenced a mother and a surgeon who performed the circumcision on her daughter, local media reports.

According to the report, the Aswan Criminal Court in Egypt sentenced a mother and a surgeon, who participated in female genital mutilation (FGM) on the mother's daughter.

The girl's father filed a lawsuit against the surgeon who performed the circumcision on his daughter at the request of her mother (his ex-wife).

The Aswan Criminal Court issued a two-year prison sentence for the doctor and one year for the mother, the report says.

In 2021, Egypt toughened penalties for female genital mutilation (FGM), imposing prison terms of up to 20 years in a push to end this ancient practice.

