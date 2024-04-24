Turkiye military spending rebounds to grow 37% in 2023: SIPRI

Turkiye’s military spending rebounded in 2023 to grow by 37 per cent year-over-year, a leading think tank on conflict and defence said Monday, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Turkiye’s expenditure reached $15.8 billion (TL 513.67 billion), the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said.

The report adds that this is compared to $10.6 billion in 2022, which marked a third straight annual drop.

As international peace and security deteriorated, global military spending grew 7 per cent to $2.43 trillion in 2023, the steepest annual rise since 2009, SIPRI said.

According to the report, Turkiye allocated 1.5 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) to military spending last year, compared to 1.15 per cent in 2022.

READ: Erdogan: Netanyahu, the Hitler of our time, will not escape justice