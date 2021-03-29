Egypt: Al-Azhar approves tougher penalties for FGM

The Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives, Hanafy El-Gebali, has said that the opinion of the famed Al-Azhar University had been sought about a draft law submitted by the government to amend some provisions of the Penal Code regarding female genital mutilation (FGM). El-Gebali told parliament on Sunday that the scholars of Al-Azhar had approved the bill.

The new law is intended to introduce stricter penalties in order to deter FGM in the country. It provides for the replacement of Article 242 of the Penal Code, stating that, "Anyone who performs female genital mutilation by partially or completely removing a part of a woman's external genitalia, or causes harm to this part of her body, shall receive a punishment of five years' imprisonment at least; and in case the act leads to a permanent handicap, the punishment shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than seven years with hard labour, and if the act results in death, the sentence shall be extended to a period of no less than ten years."

The amended bill also stipulates that if a doctor or nurse performs the FGM in a way that leads to causing a permanent disability, he or she shall receive a maximum penalty of imprisonment of no less than ten years. If it leads to death, the punishment shall not be not less than 15 years and not exceeding 20 years.

Moreover, the court shall rule to dismiss the offender from his or her position for a period not exceeding five years "if the crime was committed for a reason associated with his/her job. The facility where the crime committed shall be closed for the same period during which the perpetrator will be under suspension from his job, with the removal of the facilities' signs and banners, whether owned by the doctor who has perpetrated the crime, or in case its current manager knew of the crime, without prejudice to the rights of others and good faith."

All future court judgments in this respect shall be published in two well-known daily newspapers and websites designated by the judge at the expense of the convicted person(s).