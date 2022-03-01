PA protests against French PM's remarks on Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority (PA)'s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates summoned the French Consul General in Jerusalem, Rene Trokaz, to protest against French Prime Minister Jean Castex's remarks on Jerusalem.

In a statement, the ministry said that its Undersecretary Amal Jadu expressed "discontent" of the PA leadership over Castex's remarks in which he described Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel.

Jadu said he hoped that Castex's remarks do not reflect French abandonment of the EU's stance towards the Palestinian issue based on international law and the resolutions of the international community.

The statement reported the French Consul General reiterating his country's stance towards the two-state solution, stressing that Paris did not change its stance regarding Jerusalem and stating that the Palestinians have the right to create their capital in this holy city.

He said that the existence of the French consulate in the occupied part of Jerusalem is proof that the French stance has not changed.

Jadu handed over a letter from the Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki to his French counterpart related to the same issue.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas also sent a letter to French President Emanuel Macron on the same issue, the ministry said.

READ: Keep your eyes on Palestine