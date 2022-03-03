Gaza stops collecting flour tax after international price hikes

Gaza's Government Follow-up Committee yesterday cancelling the tax on flour for a month, Safa news agency reported.

The committee said the decision came in order to encourage increasing the stock in Gaza in light of international price hikes and turbulent conditions.

The committee also extended an earlier decision related to easing ways of payments related to cooking gas. This, it explained, would encourage increasing the stock of cooking gas in Gaza, which has been under a strict Israeli-Egyptian siege for 15 years.

The committee commissioned ministries and municipalities to take action to protect Gaza's beach and follow up on the ongoing project to turn Gaza Valley into a natural reserve.

