Lebanon: veteran politician calls for sanctions on Israel

March 3, 2022 at 12:38 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News
Lebanese Druze leader and Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) chairman Walid Jumblatt speaks to the press after his meeting with the French President at the Elysee Palace in Paris on 30 June 2014. [DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP via Getty Images]
The head of Lebanon's Progressive Socialist Party yesterday slammed the international community for not imposing sanctions on Israel. Walid Jumblatt referred to the recent sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine when he made his comments.

"When will sanctions be imposed on Israel for occupying Palestine, as quickly as they were imposed on Russia?" asked Jumblatt on Twitter. He described international institutions and Western governments as a "lie", and accused the International Criminal Court of being "useless". The veteran politician insisted that Western governments are following a policy of "racial discrimination".

Jumblatt was recently reported to have contacted Ukraine's Ambassador to Lebanon, Igor Ostash, to express his solidarity with the Ukrainian people. In response, Ostash said that he respected Jumblatt "and his contribution to the history of Lebanon."

