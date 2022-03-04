Tunisia: Ennahda movement condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Tunisia's Ennahda movement yesterday condemned the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The party described it as a "flagrant violation of international law and the right of people to self-determination within the framework of freedom, democracy and security."

The Islamic movement called for resolving any dispute through "dialogue and respect for the UN Charter." It slammed what it described as a "fluctuation of the Tunisian official position in contravention of the traditions of our foreign policy."

Tunisia recently said that the majority vote at the UN General Assembly, calling for an "immediate withdrawal" from Ukraine was a "victory".

The UN recently adopted a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its military forces from Ukraine immediately. A total of 141 countries voted in favour of the resolution; five — Russia, Syria, Eritrea, Belarus and North Korea — voted against, and 35 others abstained.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on 24 February. This prompted an angry international response and the imposition of "tough" economic and financial sanctions on Moscow and Russian individuals.

