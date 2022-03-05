Israel settler shoots, wounds 4 Palestinians in Hebron

An extremist Israeli settler opened fire on Friday at Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron, wounding four people, including three children, Wafa News Agency reported.

Witnesses told Wafa that an armed Israeli settler opened fire on the four Palestinians while they were outside the illegal Israeli settlement of Bat Romano, located in the heart of the city.

One of the wounded, 13-year-old Mohammad Iyad Jaabari, was injured by live bullets in the abdomen, and his condition was described as serious.

Two of the three others wounded sustained injuries to their thighs, while the fourth suffered an injury to the hand.

Israeli settlers' violence and vandalism are commonplace in the occupied West Bank and is never prosecuted by the occupation authorities.

Attacks by settlers against Palestinians intensified during the last few months, with the Israeli occupation army turning a blind eye to the violence, providing the settlers with protection.

