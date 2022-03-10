Jordan: Islamists condemn Israeli president's visit to Turkey

Jordan's Islamic Action Front (IAF) has condemned Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Turkey, Quds Press has reported. The IAF reiterated its steadfast stance against normalisation of ties with the occupation state.

IAF official Ayman Abul Rub criticised Turkey's welcome for the "Zionist entity's leader", especially at a time of escalating Israeli "aggression and terrorism" against the Palestinians. "Such a visit does not comply with the stances of the Turkish people who support the Palestinians and their resistance against the occupation, or the position of the Arabs and Muslims who see Israel as the enemy of the whole Islamic world."

Abul Rub called for the Turkish government to walk away from "normalisation with the occupation." Such a path, he insisted, gives the apartheid state a "green light to carry out more crimes against the Palestinians and their holy sites."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Herzog in Ankara on Wednesday in front of the Turkish and Israeli flags, with both anthems playing. "This historic visit will be a turning point in relations between Turkey and Israel," said Erdogan. "Strengthening relations with the State of Israel has great value for our country."

