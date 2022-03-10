Tunisia: former president says Interpol did not issue 'red notice' against him

Former Tunisian President Mohamed Moncef Marzouki said on Wednesday that the International Criminal Police Organisation, Interpol, has confirmed that he was not subject to a "red notice", the closest legal instrument to an international arrest warrant.

A statement on Marzouki's official Facebook page said that the fact that Interpol has not issued such a notice means that the international arrest warrant issued by a Tunisian judge upon instructions from the Minister of Justice and instigated by current President Kais Saied himself, was not acted upon.

"This is a blow to the credibility of the judiciary," the statement claimed, "which is subject to the instructions of the authorities that gave the orders, and an affirmation that the attempted distortion and deception towards President Marzouki by [Saied] and his minister in charge of managing the judiciary will not pass."

A Tunisian court issued an international arrest warrant against Marzouki last November. As a resident of France, in December he called on the French authorities to end their support for the Tunisian administration.

At the time of writing, Interpol had not issued any comment on the matter.

