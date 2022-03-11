Portuguese / Spanish / English

86 Turks taking shelter in Ukraine mosque 

March 11, 2022 at 3:58 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine
The exterior of the Crimean Tatar mosque on May 5, 2021 in Novooleksiivka, Ukraine [Pierre Crom/Getty Images]
The exterior of the Crimean Tatar mosque on May 5, 2021 in Novooleksiivka, Ukraine [Pierre Crom/Getty Images]
 March 11, 2022 at 3:58 pm

Some 86 Turkish citizens are sheltering in a mosque in the besieged southern Ukrainian port of Mairupol, as Russian forces continue shelling the city, the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara said today according to Reuters.

Citing local authorities, the embassy said Russian forces had been shelling the city, including the mosque, since the early morning hours. It said 34 of the Turkish citizens hiding there were children.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment. Turkey has been helping its citizens leave Ukraine via buses and trains since Russia's invasion began. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said 13,719 citizens had been evacuated.

Russia and Ukraine have been negotiating opening a humanitarian corridor to allow safe passage for those trapped in Mariupol but efforts have failed repeatedly this week.

OPINION: Turkey and the neutrality option

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsRussiaTurkeyUkraine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments