Morocco-EU sign deal to boost education, employment opportunities for African youth

Morocco and the European Union yesterday signed a €4.5 million ($4.9 million) deal to enhance education and employment opportunities for African youth, Anadolu reported.

The agreement was signed by Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita and European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Affairs, Oliver Farrelly.

"The agreement includes the African continent, and is the first of its kind between the two parties," Bourita said in a press conference after the signing ceremony in Rabat, stressing that it is will not only benefit Morocco.

He also affirmed the bloc's determination to strengthen its cooperation with Morocco in a number of areas.

He pointed out that his talks with Bourita included limiting irregular migration, praising "Morocco's hard work in combating this phenomenon".

