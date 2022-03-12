Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestine prisoners in Israel's jails threaten hunger strike 

March 12, 2022 at 11:52 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
People hold banners in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails in the West Bank on 2 November 2021 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails have announced on Friday that they are preparing for a strike across all Israeli prisons, reiterating that action will continue until all prisoners' rights are regaining, a statement has revealed.

The prisoners' statement, which was sent to mass media, confirmed that Palestinian factions inside prisons would together declare the start of a hunger strike expected to start soon. They pledged to continue their action until they achieved all their basic rights.

According to the statement, the prisoners shared that the Israeli occupation introduced many new orders restricting their rights as political prisoners.

The statement hailed the persistence and resilience of the prisoners, who have had restrictions and sanctions imposed on them following the escape of six prisoners from the highly secured Nafha Prison in September 2021.

