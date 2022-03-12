Saudi announces establishing Saudi Nuclear Energy Holding Company

Saudi Arabia has announced its plan to establish a holding company for nuclear energy to participate in local and international commercial nuclear programmes, Saudi media revealed on Friday.

According to Okaz newspaper, Saudi Prince Abdullah Bin Khalid Bin Sultan confirmed that the Saudi Nuclear Energy Holding Company (SNEHC) would participate in nuclear economic projects locally and internationally.

Prince Abdullah, Saudi ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that the new company would operate and develop nuclear facilities to produce energy and desalinated water.

He also shared that the company will cooperate with international institutes for atomic energy research and work towards creating a national digital platform to build and attract human capabilities in the field of atomic energy.

The Saudi prince told the IAEA Board of Governors that Saudi Arabia attaches paramount significance to nuclear safety.

Meanwhile, he called on Tehran to fully cooperate with the United Nations nuclear watchdog and avoid the policy of delay and procrastination in answering ongoing inquiries.

