US calls on Israel to join sanctions against Russia

The US called on Israel to join sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, a US official said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We're asking as many countries as we can to join us. We're asking that of Israel as well. Among other things, you don't want to become the last haven for dirty money that's fuelling (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's wars," US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told Israeli Channel 12.

Answering a question whether the US has asked Israel to join the Joe Biden administration's sanctions against Russia, she remarked: "We ask all democracies in the world to join us in enforcing the financial and export control sanctions that we imposed on Putin.

"We need to put pressure on the regime, the oligarchs surrounding it, and its economy. In this context, we ask as many countries as possible to join us. We also ask Israel to do so," Nuland said.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 2 million more displaced within the country.

At least 564 civilians have also been killed and 982 others injured in Ukraine, according to UN estimates.

While the EU, the US, and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.

READ: Israel PM asks Ukraine president to surrender to Russia