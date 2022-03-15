Gantz says Iranian threat must be dealt with responsibly and with wisdom

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that facing the perceived threat from Iran must be done responsibly on the political side, and with wisdom on the operational side, Sama News Agency has reported.

Speaking at the Begin Annual Security Conference, Gantz said that dealing with Iran's threat does not need "empty slogans" and idleness. "Today, Israel is defending itself and is working to remove any existential threat," he explained. The international situation is "complex" and Iran is an "enemy" which is seeking to destroy Israel.

Gantz noted that late Israeli Prime Ministers Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Rabin adopted the security approach to deal with Iran. "This requires political responsibility, strong action and operational resilience, not launching remarks here and there."

Both Begin and Rabin recognised that achieving peace could not have happened "without strong security and national resilience," added Gantz. He reminded those in attendance at the conference that Begin attacked Iraq's nuclear reactor and Rabin tackled the first Intifada.

READ: Iran fights like lions, Israel surrenders like rabbits,' Netanyahu