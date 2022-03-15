Iran accuses Israel's Mossad spies of planning sabotage at nuclear facility

Iran has blamed Israel's Mossad spy agency for the thwarted sabotage attack against its underground Fordow nuclear facility, state television reported on Monday. According to the report, Mossad officers recruited an employee working in the IR6 centrifuge department at the nuclear plant.

"They gave him cash and a laptop to commit an act of sabotage at the site but he was arrested before he could carry out the mission," said the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Iranian television confirmed that Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence officers had arrested the Mossad network.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security announced that it has dismantled two "terrorist cells" before its members could carry out assassinations in south-east Iran, reported the Islamic Republic News Agency. The ministry arrested six armed men who entered the country to kill foreign workers in infrastructure construction projects in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, added IRNA.

READ: Iran says it thwarted nuclear site sabotage it ascribes to Israel