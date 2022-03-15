'It is unclear whether Turkey will buy more Russian arms', Erdogan says

Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, said on Monday it was too early to comment on Turkey's possible purchase of more Russian weapons, given Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Erdogan said Turkey had provided support for Ukraine in a manner NATO allies had not been able to, despite its ties with Russia.

Ankara was continuing to send humanitarian aid to Kyiv, he also added.

"Under the current circumstances, it would be premature to talk about what the future shows, right now. We have to see what the conditions bring. We have to maintain our friendship with Mr. Zelenskyy and Mr. Putin," Erdogan said.

Yesterday, Turkey also announced that Ankara is trying to find common ground with Greece, as two neighbouring NATO members, to the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

