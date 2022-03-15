Italy ready to support Tunisian army – Embassy official

Italy is ready to support the Tunisian national efforts to develop the capabilities of its army, the Italian Ambassador to Tunisia, Lorenzo Fanara, announced yesterday.

Fanara's remarks came during his meeting with the Tunisian Defence Minister, Imed Memmich, which was held on the sidelines of the 23rd session of the Tunisian-Italian Joint Military Commission in the capital city of Tunis.

During the meeting, Memmich hailed Italy's support to Tunisia in the "military and development fields", citing Rome's participation programme in the creation of a professional training centre for diving and underwater works in Tunisia's Zarzis.

"Italy is one of Tunisia's main partners, given the historical and civilisational relations uniting the two friendly countries and the security challenges they are facing," Memmich said.

On his part, Fanara explained that his country was keen on supporting efforts "to improve the operational capabilities of the Tunisian army and its development role."

