Britain gives $19m to UN family planning program in Iraq

The United Kingdom is investing $19 million in the multi-year United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) programme on family planning in Iraq, the UN agency announced yesterday.

The statement said the new partnership will improve national policies and regulations on access to family planning with a focus on young people and vulnerable groups.

"It will also increase awareness of decision-makers, community leaders, and influencers about family planning, reproductive rights and the dangers of child marriage," it added.

According to the statement, the contribution will enable all women, young people and people with disabilities to access good quality family planning services, age-appropriate and reliable information, life skills, education on reproductive health and rights and better understand the negative consequences related to child marriage.

The statement quoted British Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson as saying: "The UK is excited to be working with UNFPA and the Government of Iraq in support of Iraq's Family Planning Strategy. This will see local communities, particularly young people and women, enabled to make informed choices regarding their reproductive health and have access to quality health care. Investment in family planning has very high returns, both directly on health and household, as well as broader economic and political stability."

Acknowledging the British support, UNFPA Representative to Iraq, Dr Rita Columbia, said: "This funding will help to empower families and women to make informed choices about the timing of having children that will improve the health of mothers and children, and the overall wellbeing of families. The project will also support the prevention of early marriages and the empowerment of girls and women to contribute to their communities."

