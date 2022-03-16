Portuguese / Spanish / English

OIC condemns Israel's field execution of Palestinians

March 16, 2022 at 8:46 am | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, OIC, Palestine
Relatives mourn during the funeral of 16-year-old Palestinian Nader Rayan who was killed by Israeli forces, at the Balata camp near the northern city of Nablus on March 15, 2022 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
Relatives mourn during the funeral of 16-year-old Palestinian Nader Rayan who was killed by Israeli forces, at the Balata camp near the northern city of Nablus on March 15, 2022 [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
 March 16, 2022 at 8:46 am

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) yesterday condemned Israel's "crimes of field execution" of Palestinians, Quds Press reported.

In a statement, the OIC said that the killing of 20 Palestinians since the start of the year "is a dangerous escalation of Israeli crimes and aggression on the Palestinians."

Adding that the Israeli occupation held "full responsibility for the repercussions of this escalation."

The international community, it added, must afford protection for the Palestinian people and hold Israel accountable for its "continuous violations".

Seventeen-year-old Nader Rayyan was the latest victim of Israel's occupation. The teen was killed in Balata refugee camp in the West Bank on Monday.

OPINION: Why does the West condemn some terrorism, but condone it on other occasions?

Categories
International OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsOICPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments