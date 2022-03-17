Sudan seizes smuggled weapons

Sudanese police yesterday seized large quantities of weapons, ammunition and rocket launchers in the northern city of Dongola. The arms had come from a neighbouring country.

The director of the northern state police, Ismail Al-Sadiq Abdel Rahim, told local media that the seizure had come as part of "plans by the Sudanese police forces and State Police and security committee to secure the northern state."

"The security services in the northern state are working in full cooperation, coordination and harmony in order to protect the homeland and the state's citizens against all security threats," Abdel Rahim was quoted by the official Sudanese News Agency (SUNA) as saying.

While the agency did not provide details about the country from which the weapons were smuggled, last September, the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces seized a shipment of weapons, ammunition and explosives smuggled from Libya.

Sudan shares land borders with several countries. Its border has repeatedly been described by experts as of "fragile security."

