Syria war: Two Syrian mass graves discovered

As evidence of Assad's horrific slaughtering in Syria, two more secret mass graves in Syria were discovered, a close examination of satellite images shows.

The investigation was based on interviews by The New York Times with four Syrians who worked at, or near, the mass graves, two of whom are now refugees in Germany, one in Lebanon and one is still in Syria, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement.

"After the discovery, the international community should activate pressure and legitimate accountability techniques to hold Al-Assad's regime accountable for its brutal human rights violations," the statement said.

"This important discovery exposes a small part of the atrocities carried out by the Syrian regime forces against civilians, opponents and prisoners of conscience," Anas Aljerjawi, Euro-Med Monitor's Chief Operations Officer said.

Last July, Turkey also found a mass grave in Syria's Afrin.

Turkish authorities believe the dead were civilians executed by the YPG before Turkey's Operation, Olive Branch, as 61 dead bodies were recovered.

