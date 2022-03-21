Islamic Jihad: All Palestinians will defend the Negev

All Palestinian people and factions are ready to defend the Negev and its resident, Quds Press reported a senior Islamic Jihad leader saying yesterday.

"Palestinian factions formed a support committee for the Palestinians in the lands occupied in 1948, mainly the residents of the Negev who have been subject to Israeli crimes and ethnic cleansing," Ahmed Al Modallal said.

Factions "are putting plans and strategies together in support of our brothers, and the resistance, which defended Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah is ready to defend the Negev."

Last week, Israeli occupation authorities approved the creation of two Jewish-only neighbourhoods in the Negev, and it is working to uproot Palestinian trees and demolish Palestinian homes to make room for the project.

Thousands of Palestinians in the Negev and Palestinian citizens of Israel have been demonstrating against the project, which is being funded by the Jewish National Fund.

