Hamdok returning as Sudan PM, reports claim 

Two and a half months have passed since Abdulla Hamdok resigned from his position as Prime Minister of Sudan, during which time he did not appear in the media, and no news of him was reported.

However, talks have recently returned about Hamdok and according to local media reports, he is expected to return as prime minister as part of a political settlement to get the country out of a crisis it has been in since 25 October.

The news of the return coincided with the visit of the President of the Sovereign Council, Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, to the UAE, where Hamdok has been residing since his resignation on 2 January.

Al-Burhan visited the UAE on 10 March for four days, during which he held a number of meetings with Emirati officials.

No official statements have been made about Hamdok's return.

OPINION: Sudan is trying to revive the economy with help from Russia and the UAE