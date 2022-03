Our live conversation with journalist and author Ramzy Baroud on Palestine after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Baroud is the Editor of the Palestine Chronicle and author of five books; his latest is "Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders and Intellectuals Speak out". Baroud is a Non-resident Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) and also at the Afro-Middle East Center (AMEC).