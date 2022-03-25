Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas welcomes UNHRC report on Israel apartheid

March 25, 2022 at 1:40 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UN
United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Michael Lynk delivers a video message on May 18, 2018 in Geneva [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images]
United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Michael Lynk delivers a video message on May 18, 2018 in Geneva [FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images]
 March 25, 2022 at 1:40 pm

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, welcomed on Thursday the report issued by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, Michael Lynk, concluding that Israel practices "apartheid" against the Palestinian people.

A spokesman for the Hamas Movement, Jihad Taha, said the Movement values Lynk's call to the international community to take immediate action to help end the [Israeli] occupation's crimes and protect the rights of our Palestinian people.

Taha considered the report as a new and important addition to the series of positions and reports issued by international and human rights organisations, the latest being the Amnesty International report, which documented the crimes and violations against the Palestinian people, their land and holy sites.

He stressed on the need to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their crimes.

Hamas renewed its call to the United Nations and the international community to take deterrent measures against Israel, the occupying power; to activate the procedures to prosecute its leaders and work to end the occupation and give the Palestinian people their rights.

READ: UN investigator finds Israel is practicing apartheid in occupied territories

Categories
International OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUN
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments