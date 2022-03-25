Hamas welcomes UNHRC report on Israel apartheid

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, welcomed on Thursday the report issued by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, Michael Lynk, concluding that Israel practices "apartheid" against the Palestinian people.

A spokesman for the Hamas Movement, Jihad Taha, said the Movement values Lynk's call to the international community to take immediate action to help end the [Israeli] occupation's crimes and protect the rights of our Palestinian people.

Taha considered the report as a new and important addition to the series of positions and reports issued by international and human rights organisations, the latest being the Amnesty International report, which documented the crimes and violations against the Palestinian people, their land and holy sites.

He stressed on the need to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their crimes.

Hamas renewed its call to the United Nations and the international community to take deterrent measures against Israel, the occupying power; to activate the procedures to prosecute its leaders and work to end the occupation and give the Palestinian people their rights.

