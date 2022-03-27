Al-Shabaab terrorists target Somali military base, 3 soldiers killed

The Al-Shabaab terrorists attacked a military base in Somalia's semiautonomous Puntland region on Sunday, killing at least three soldiers, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Heavily armed militants stormed the camp and fighting between the security forces and attackers left 12 Al-Shabaab militants killed. The attack was repulsed," a Puntland security official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity over the phone.

The official also confirmed that three Somali soldiers were killed in the attack in the Af-Urur village.

Af-Urur is located 60 miles southwest of Bosaso, the provincial capital of the northeastern Bari province.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack and said 25 security forces were either killed or wounded in the attack.

In 2017, al-Shabaab attacked Af-Urur, killing 50 people, including security personnel.

It is the third major Al-Shabaab attack in Somalia in less than a week.

On Monday, a double bombing in Somalia's central town of Beledweyne killed at least 40 people, including a female member of the Somali parliament.