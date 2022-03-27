Portuguese / Spanish / English

F1 team driver Schumacher suffers high-speed crash in Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Mick Schumacher of Germany in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 26 March 2022 [Peter J Fox/Getty Images]
German driver Mick Schumacher on Saturday suffered a high-speed crash in a qualifying session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Assessment at the Medical Centre revealed no injuries, and he has been transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah, for precautionary checks," racing authority FIA said in a statement

The 170-mph crash happened at Turn 12 when the 23-year-old Schumacher collided heavily with the wall, bringing out the red flag.

In that race, Red Bull's Sergio Perez took his first-ever F1 pole position with a lap of a minute and 28.200 seconds.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc came second, while his teammate Carlos Sainz finished third.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is set to host the second race of the season, with 50 laps to be run on a 6.1-kilometer (3.7-mile) track.

The second race of the season will start Sunday at 1700GMT.

