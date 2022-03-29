Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar inaugurates prosthetics hospital in Gaza

March 29, 2022 at 8:42 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine, Qatar
A patient tries his prosthetic limb at myoelectric prosthetics center, opened by Qatar with the initiative of the Qatar Fund for Development in Gaza City, Gaza on 27 March 2022. [Mustafa Hassona - Anadolu Agency]
The State of Qatar has opened a hospital specialising in the fitting of prosthetic limbs in the besieged Gaza Strip, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed has reported. The Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics was inaugurated yesterday in a ceremony attended by the Qatari Ambassador to Palestine, Mohammed Al-Emadi.

Local sources noted that the workshop is the "first of its kind in Palestine and the Middle East." It will provide electronic upper limbs for Palestinian children and youth in the enclave.

"There are dozens of Palestinians in need of prosthetics in Gaza who will benefit from the facility, the first twenty of whom are already being helped by the hospital's medical team," explained the sources. "The next twenty will start their rehabilitation after the month of Ramadan."

