Syria: Russian aircraft bomb Idlib after weeks of relative calm

Russian warplanes bombed areas in the north-west Syrian province of Idlib on Monday following weeks of relative calm. No casualties were reported.

Local sources said that the Russian aircraft targeted the area around the town of Maarat Al-Naasan, carrying out four raids. They noted that the warplanes also flew over the area overnight and in the morning without dropping any bombs. The Russian raids came hours after Syrian regime artillery bombed the location where Turkish troops are based in the same area.

During 2021, Syrian Civil Defence teams responded to more than 1,300 attacks by the regime and Russia, in which more than 7,000 munitions were used. There were more than 400 air raids and 1,000 artillery attacks. Forty-three surface-to-surface missiles, including two loaded with cluster bombs, were fired, in addition to 34 guided missiles. The Civil Defence teams also responded to eight drone attacks.

According to the Civil Defence, its teams documented the killing of 225 people last year, including 65 children and 38 women, as a result of attacks launched by the Russian air force and Syrian regime forces. At least 618 people who had been injured as a result of those attacks were rescued, including 151 children.

Idlib Governorate is supposed to be subject to the Turkey-Russia ceasefire agreement, which came into force on 6 March, 2020, but it is reported that the Syrian regime forces and Russia often violate the agreement.

READ: Russia threatens to stop aid entry to northern Syria